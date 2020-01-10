Eddie is my name

Hollywood's backslapping season continues with "The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards," which, like the Golden Globes, celebrates both film and TV. "The Irishman" and "When They See Us" lead in nomination totals for their mediums. Kristen Bell will be honored for her contributions to the women's movement while Eddie Murphy will be feted for, well, being Eddie Murphy.

6 p.m. Sunday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Anything goes

"Medical Police," a sendup of both doctor and cop dramas, is technically a spinoff of "Childrens Hospital," but since few viewers are familiar with that cult comedy, it's more helpful to compare the new series to "Airplane!" with a groan-inducing joke landing every 4.2 seconds. The only thing missing is Leslie Nielsen scolding you for calling him Shirley.

Now streaming on Netflix

Cinderella story

Nothing much happens in "Sanditon" a "Masterpiece" miniseries based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel, and that's just the way some people like their period pieces. What there is of a plot involves a rural English girl trying to impress a family that runs a seaside resort. Anne Reid's Lady Denham is so withering with her uncensored asides that she could very well be a first cousin to Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess in "Downton Abbey."

8 p.m. Sunday, TPT. Ch. 2

Neal Justin