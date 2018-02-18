The big muddy

"The Great Dismal Swamp," a murky mud hole covering parts of Virginia and North Carolina, may not sound like an ideal destination, but as this documentary shows, it was nothing short of paradise for many black people escaping slavery. Descendants of settlers and experts from the National Museum of African American History and Culture serve as tour guides.

7 p.m. Smithsonian Channel

Sins of the father

If you're as swept up in Paramount's miniseries "Waco" as I am, you may be interested in "Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil," a chilling edition of "Biography" that examines the life and crimes of the FLDS church leader who reportedly has 78 wives and is currently serving time for child sexual assault.

8 p.m. A&E

Graduate course

Director Stanley Nelson has spent most of his 30-year career documenting various chapters of the civil rights movement, from the impact of Emmett Till's murder to the bravery of the Freedom Riders. "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities" may sound like a more scholarly chapter in Nelson's never-ending book, but the director brings plenty of pathos to the film, particularly when it comes to the ideological differences between Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois.

8:30 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin