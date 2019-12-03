Moody blues

"The Moodys," starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, is sure to remind you of your own family, especially if white lies are a Christmas tradition. Despite the naughty behavior, which includes a wayward son hitting on his cousin's date, the clan's love for each other is never in doubt. This adaptation of an Australian miniseries is only six episodes long, but I certainly wouldn't mind spending future holidays with the Moodys. The series concludes Monday and Tuesday.

8 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9

Yabba dabba doh

In "Man vs. Bear," 21 contestants see how they stack up against three grizzlies in contests that include barrel rolling, tug of war and speed eating. It doesn't take long before the humans stop boasting about their superiority and start wishing they were taking on Paddington and Winnie-the-Pooh instead.

8 p.m. Discovery Channel

Happy hour

You realize that Chrissy and Erik Kopplin, the stars of "Five Day Biz Fix," are looser than other reality show designers when they take time from their projects for cocktails. When they're not toasting each other, the couple manage to build a high-end sushi restaurant in a hotel room and a beer bar in an independent bookstore. Those libations come in handy every time their endeavors hit a snag.

9 p.m. CNBC

Neal Justin