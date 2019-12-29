O sole mio

Ron Howard’s curiosity seems to know no bounds. After setting his sights on astronauts, journalism and the Beatles, the Oscar-winning director made “Pavarotti,” a documentary about Luciano Pavarotti featuring never-before-seen footage. Bono is among those singing the opera icon’s praises.

7 p.m., Showtime

Hell hath no fury

Charlize Theron’s steely performance as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell” should come as no surprise to those who have already seen 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” in which the title character takes a back seat to Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, who have would dismissed Roger Ailes with a solitary stare.

7 p.m., Syfy

Escape route

“Midnight Traveler,” which follows an Afghan filmmaker as he hopscotches from country to country to escape the Taliban, makes you feel intimately attached to his family, in large part because the entire documentary was shot on cellphones. But what creates the strongest emotional attachment is the spirited, very funny children who are often oblivious to the dangers facing them and their parents. Thank Allah.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin