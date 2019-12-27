Shall we dance?

Why launch a dating show or a dancing-competition show when you can do both at the same time? That’s the idea of this hybrid series, “Flirty Dancing,” hosted by Jenna Dewan, who previously called the shots on “World of Dance.”

7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Reporters’ notebook

Even those who have followed the war crimes case against Eddie Gallagher will be startled by video of his fellow Navy SEALs turning him in, the centerpiece in the latest edition of “The Weekly.” Some may have assumed this New York Times-produced series has just been a marketing pool to turn its reporters into TV stars. In a way, it has. But it’s also spotlighted terrific journalism and the hard work that goes into it.

Now streaming on Hulu; 9 p.m. Sunday, FX

Road to nowhere

Minnesota native J.J. Kelley puts his experience as a filmmaker and explorer to use in “Lost in the Wild,” a new series in which he teams up with journalist Kinga Philipps to retrace the steps of fellow adventurers who vanished. In the first episode, the pair travels to Panama to debunk the government’s explanation of what happened to two hikers. The scenery is gorgeous, but the tone often feels like a new installment of “The Blair Witch Project.”

10 p.m. Sunday, Travel Channel

Neal Justin