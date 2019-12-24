Northern exposure

“Murdoch Mysteries” is now in its 13th season, but it still hasn’t run out of ways for its somber detective to tackle crimes that just happen to reflect the social issues facing his territory in late-19th-century Toronto. While the suffrage movement and the Homestead Act both play roles in early episodes, the show is still a whodunit at heart and viewers are constantly reminded of that fact.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Puppy love

If you’ve already caught “Togo” — and you definitely should — you might want to adopt “Pick of the Litter,” a companion piece that proves you don’t have to mush through a winter storm to be considered a hero. The six-part series follows a litter of pups trained to become service animals. Sounds a lot more appealing than going to the theater to see “Cats.”

Re-meet the Robinsons

The Robinsons are still in danger for the second season of “Lost in Space.” Expect a whole new breed of sci-fi antagonists — and double-crossing schemes from Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith — as the family continues its search for Robot. The show didn’t get much attention the first time around, but maybe some of the passion being built up for “Star Trek: Picard” will reverberate onto their planet.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin