Something to talk about
Now that “The Talk” has both Marie Osmond and Eve as regular hosts, it’s only natural the show would stage its first musical episode, one with a holiday theme. Osmond will remind viewers that she’s still a little bit country with a honky-tonk version of “Jingle Bell Rock” while Eve raps “Christmas in Hollis.”
1 p.m. Friday, WCCO, Ch. 4
In the long run
“Togo,” in which Willem Dafoe plays the Alaskan musher who led his team on a heroic, harrowing 1925 serum run, captures the spirit of classic “Wonderful World of Disney” films with more than a little help from director/cinematographer Ericson Core and a scene-stealing pooch.
Now streaming on Disney Plus
Excelsior!
“Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee” is bringing together the largest assembly of superheroes since Iron Man’s funeral. Clark Gregg hosts this star-studded tribute to the late comic book giant.
7 p.m. Friday, KSTP, Ch. 5
The golden child
Eddie Murphy’s long-anticipated return to “Saturday Night Live” has arrived. The potential Oscar nominee saved the late-night program in the ’80s. The chance to once again see Gumby, Buckwheat — or even Joe Piscopo — has comedy fans drooling in anticipation. Even if the reunion disappoints, it’s a near-guarantee that musical guest Lizzo will deliver.
10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11
Neal Justin