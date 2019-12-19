Something to talk about

Now that “The Talk” has both Marie Osmond and Eve as regular hosts, it’s only natural the show would stage its first musical episode, one with a holiday theme. Osmond will remind viewers that she’s still a little bit country with a honky-tonk version of “Jingle Bell Rock” while Eve raps “Christmas in Hollis.”

1 p.m. Friday, WCCO, Ch. 4

In the long run

“Togo,” in which Willem Dafoe plays the Alaskan musher who led his team on a heroic, harrowing 1925 serum run, captures the spirit of classic “Wonderful World of Disney” films with more than a little help from director/cinematographer Ericson Core and a scene-stealing pooch.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

Eddie Murphy

Excelsior!

“Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee” is bringing together the largest assembly of superheroes since Iron Man’s funeral. Clark Gregg hosts this star-studded tribute to the late comic book giant.

7 p.m. Friday, KSTP, Ch. 5

The golden child

Eddie Murphy’s long-anticipated return to “Saturday Night Live” has arrived. The potential Oscar nominee saved the late-night program in the ’80s. The chance to once again see Gumby, Buckwheat — or even Joe Piscopo — has comedy fans drooling in anticipation. Even if the reunion disappoints, it’s a near-guarantee that musical guest Lizzo will deliver.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin