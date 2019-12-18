Cold, cold heart

Guy Pearce has taken on his fair share of icons, including F. Scott Fitzgerald, King Edward VIII and Andy Warhol. Now a new version of “A Christmas Carol” gives him a chance to portray Ebenezer Scrooge, a role previously tackled by everyone from Lionel Barrymore to Jim Carrey. The script is by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, so expect the ghosts to be extra spooky.

6:30 p.m. FX

Burnin’ up

If you skipped the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019” tour when it hit St. Paul, you can still catch highlights from the New York stop, which featured Taylor Swift, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello. The 90-minute concert will also repeat Christmas Day.

7 p.m. WUCW, Ch. 23

America the beautiful

Kathryn Kueppers of Mendota Heights will be representing Minnesota at the “Miss America 2020” pageant, which has moved to NBC after eight years on ABC. Kueppers has beauty competitions in her blood; her mom, Vicki Plaster Kueppers, was Miss Minnesota 1983. Another former state titleholder, Gretchen Carlson, won’t be directly involved this time around. She resigned as chairwoman this past June after leading the charge to eliminate the swimsuit portion of the competition.

7 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin