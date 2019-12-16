Angry young man

In “Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!,” the “Daily Show” correspondent admits that his wife complains about how everything he says sounds sarcastic or angry. She’s right — at least when it comes to his stand-up. Chieng may not be the cheeriest soul, but his rants about the internet, wedding guests and New York subways are so smart that you’ll want to make this Scrooge part of your holiday season.

Now streaming on Netflix

Color their world

Your enjoyment of “Well Groomed” will depend largely on how you feel about pet owners who make their dogs look like bags of Skittles with tails. The documentary allows for some criticism of these beauty show contestants, but for the most part, this is a celebration of groomers who pour their creative energy into putting their canines in coats of many colors.

8 p.m. HBO

O’Brien

Slipping back

“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” continues its holiday tradition of having its correspondents reflect on their most memorable stories of the year. That likely means some further thoughts from correspondent Soledad O’Brien on her visit to the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. The annual sporting event next takes place on Jan. 25.

9 p.m. HBO

Neal Justin