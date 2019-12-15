All in the family

Donny and Marie Osmond may no longer be TV staples, but Julianne and Derek Hough are keeping the brother-and-sister act alive with "Holiday With the Houghs." The pair also helped celebrate the season earlier this year as part of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center." Expect lots of dancing and costume changes.

9 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Obi Wan Kim-obi

Since ABC and the "Star Wars" franchise both exist under Disney's umbrella, Jimmy Kimmel has the Force on his side. The late-night host is taking full advantage of the situation with a prime-time exclusive, "Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special," with appearances from the cast of "The Rise of Skywalker," as well as director J.J. Abrams. Bonus points to the show if sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez dresses up as Yoda.

9 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Going to the dogs

George Attla is more modest than most sports superstars, but that doesn't make his story any less compelling. "Attla," a new "Independent Lens" documentary, pays tribute to the late Alaskan native dog-sledder, following him during the last chapter in his life, which he dedicated to training his grandnephew to follow in his footsteps. The races are fun to watch, but the real draw here is hearing about Attla's unlikely ascent to the top.

10:30 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin