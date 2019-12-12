History of his world

If "Mel Brooks: Unwrapped" teaches us anything, it's that it's nearly impossible to conduct a standard interview with the legendary comedian. Not that journalist Alan Yentob tries. Throughout four decades of archival footage, the former BBC creative director seems content to play straight man as Brooks turns every sit-down into a Catskills routine. Funny stuff, but not terribly enlightening.

8 p.m. Friday, HBO

May the Force be with you

In preparation for Thursday's highly anticipated release of "The Rise of Skywalker," TNT is turning over most of its weekend to past "Star Wars" flicks, starting with "The Phantom Menace." In case you're too busy standing in line for tickets at your local cineplex, the channel will repeat the tribute next Friday and Saturday.

7 p.m. Friday, TNT

Brooks

You'll go down in history

It's understandable that your kids would want to start their own holiday traditions, but do what you can to introduce them to 1964's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the stop-motion animated classic that still holds up remarkably well. Don't be surprised if your children fall so hard for Hermey the Elf that they start bugging you about when they can apply for dental school.

7 p.m. Saturday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Shining stars

The "42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors," taped last weekend, promises to be a touching broadcast, especially when the spotlight turns to "Sesame Street," which was celebrated just hours after the announcement that Caroll Spinney, the man in the Big Bird costume, had passed away. The night will also toast Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Tilson Thomas and Earth, Wind & Fire. I can't wait to hear Aaron Neville and Trisha Yearwood harmonize on Ronstadt's "Don't Know Much."

7 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin