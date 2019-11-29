Answered prayers

The enthusiasm that helped make Garth Brooks one of the most successful touring artists in music history isn't just relegated to the stage. In the four-hour documentary, "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," the artist gets so emotional looking back at his success and shortcomings, you wonder if he should make a therapist a full-time member of his entourage. James Taylor, Billy Joel and Keith Urban are among the interviewed friends in high places. Part 2 airs Tuesday.

8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, A&E

Moody blues

"The Moodys," starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, is sure to remind you of your own family, especially if white lies are a Christmas tradition. Despite the naughty behavior, which includes a wayward son hitting on his cousin's date, the clan's love for each other is never in doubt. This adaptation of an Australian miniseries is only six episodes long, but I certainly wouldn't mind spending future holidays with the Moodys. The series concludes next Monday and Tuesday.

8 p.m. Wednesday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Penny for your thoughts

Kaley Cuoco is clearly getting a big bang out of voicing "Harley Quinn" in this ferociously funny animated series about the Joker's most put-upon girlfriend. Make that ex-girlfriend. Having the antihero declare her independence by swearing up a storm and smashing sexists' kneecaps with her mighty mallet is guaranteed to drive the Caped Crusader batty. For fans of superhero cartoons layered with dark comedy, the streaming service DC Universe is fast becoming a bargain at $7.99 a month.

Now streaming on DC Universe

Neal Justin