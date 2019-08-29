Top of the world

Those eagerly anticipating Ken Burns' upcoming opus on "Country Music" get a proper warmup act with "Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music," a film that places Bill Monroe on the same perch as Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan. The documentary lacks a lot of star power, but true twang fans won't mind a bit.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

But seriously, folks

Rowan Atkinson, best known as the bumbling Mr. Bean, plays it straight as the title character in "Maigret," a series about a French detective so solemn he'd fit right in with the squad from "Law & Order." The initial case, which involves a serial killer with serious mommy issues, is far from a great whodunit, but it's interesting to watch a great comic prove he can hold the screen without doing a pratfall.

6 p.m. Saturday, Ovation

Rowan Atkinson in “Maigret.”

Bumpy ride

Orlando Bloom grimaces his way through "Carnival Row," a drama set in a Victorian fantasy world that makes "Deadwood" seem like Disneyland. Teaming up with a determined fairy (Cara Delevingne), who also happens to be an ex-lover, does nothing to put a smile on Bloom's face. Viewers are bound to find themselves just as glum.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Great Muppet caper

It's more than a little unsettling to watch Muppets make out and torture each other in "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," a prequel to the 1982 film. But once the trauma subsides, you're in for a thrilling adventure, tailor-made for fans of "Lord of the Rings" and "The Princess Bride." Mark Hamill, Awkwafina and Sigourney Weaver are among the famous humans lending their voices to this 10-part series.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin