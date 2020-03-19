Here are the Top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 9-15 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NCIS (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice (NBC) FBI (CBS) The Bachelor (ABC) Blue Bloods (CBS) The Bachelor Special (ABC) Station 19 (ABC) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) The Masked Singer (Fox) American Idol (ABC) Bull (CBS) Survivor (CBS) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) News Special on COVID-19 (CBS) Mom (CBS) The Neighborhood (CBS) FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) NCIS New Orleans (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Spies' takes prize

Here are Redbox's Top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.