NCAA women’s tournament

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Mercyhurst (21-10-5) at No. 1 Cornell (28-2-3), 1 p.m.

Ohio State (24-8-6) at No. 4 Gophers (27-6-3), 4 p.m.

Princeton (26-6-1) at No. 3 Northeastern (32-4-2), noon

Clarkson (25-6-6) at No. 2 Wisconsin (28-5-3), 2 p.m.

Frozen Four

March 20 and March 22 at Agganis Arena, Boston