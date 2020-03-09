NCAA women’s tournament
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Mercyhurst (21-10-5) at No. 1 Cornell (28-2-3), 1 p.m.
Ohio State (24-8-6) at No. 4 Gophers (27-6-3), 4 p.m.
Princeton (26-6-1) at No. 3 Northeastern (32-4-2), noon
Clarkson (25-6-6) at No. 2 Wisconsin (28-5-3), 2 p.m.
Frozen Four
March 20 and March 22 at Agganis Arena, Boston
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Fiala to the rescue: Goal late in overtime lifts Wild over Ducks
Kevin Fiala's second goal of the game came with only 59 seconds remaining in overtime.
Wild
Wild outlasts Ducks in overtime
Interim coach Dean Evason recaps the 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Wolves
Timberwolves have no answers for Pelicans' Williamson, Holiday
New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson scored 23 points, but Jrue Holiday supplied a near-triple-double with 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Wild
Avalanche top line overwhelms Sharks in 4-3 win
Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and two assists and Colorado's top line overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks in a 4-2 victory for the Avalanche on Sunday night.
Wolves
Siakam, Lowry come up big to lead Raptors past Kings 118-113
Raptors coach Nick Nurse made a risky call to keep Kyle Lowry in the game after the Toronto guard picked up his fifth foul 13 seconds into the fourth quarter.