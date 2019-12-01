NCAA TOURNey

Sunday: 64-team field announced at 7:30 p.m.on ESPNU.

Thursday-Saturday: First-, second-round play at 16 predetermined campus sites.

Dec. 13-14: Regional semifinals and finals at four to-be-determined campus sites.

Dec. 19, 21: Final Four in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Big Ten's top seven

Wisconsin (22-6 overall) 18-2

Nebraska (25-4) 17-3

Penn State (24-5) 17-3

Gophers (23-5) 17-3

Purdue (22-7) 14-6

Michigan (20-10) 13-7

Illinois (16-13) 11-9