NCAA TOURNey
Sunday: 64-team field announced at 7:30 p.m.on ESPNU.
Thursday-Saturday: First-, second-round play at 16 predetermined campus sites.
Dec. 13-14: Regional semifinals and finals at four to-be-determined campus sites.
Dec. 19, 21: Final Four in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Big Ten's top seven
Wisconsin (22-6 overall) 18-2
Nebraska (25-4) 17-3
Penn State (24-5) 17-3
Gophers (23-5) 17-3
Purdue (22-7) 14-6
Michigan (20-10) 13-7
Illinois (16-13) 11-9
Gophers
New Year's Day? Florida? A latest look at Gophers bowl projections
Experts who have updated their college football bowl game projections after Saturday's games are convinced the Gophers are going to Florida. But which game and who will they play?
Outdoors
'Not quite a city mouse': Florence Page Jaques became nature's witness
Series: 'Canoe Country' writer may be best known for her artist husband, Francis.
Gophers
For Gophers and fans, it's grief and then a bowl game
Gophers players and fans have a month to rinse the sour taste out of their mouths from Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. But there's still a payoff ahead for the 10-2 season.
Loons
Playing catch up: Premier League round to air live in UK
Before Clive Tyldesley clambers up to the Old Trafford gantry and picks up his microphone to be part of a landmark week in Premier League broadcasting, he reminisces about being silenced in stadiums.
Gophers
LSU fans invited to grab a grassy gift ahead of championship
Louisiana State University fans will have a chance to take home an unusual souvenir as the football team heads to the SEC championship -- free slabs of Tiger Stadium sod.