ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's projected 68-team NCAA tournament seed list … before the tournament was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams that had already automatically qualified for the field are marked with an asterisk (*); teams with two asterisks (**) were regular-season champions of conferences whose tournaments were canceled.
1 seeds
1. Kansas (28-3)**
2. Gonzaga (31-2)*
3. Baylor (26-4)
4. Dayton (29-2)*
2 seeds
5. San Diego State (30-2)
6. Florida State (26-5)**
7. Creighton (24-7)**
8. Kentucky (25-6)**
3 seeds
9. Villanova (24-7)
10. Duke (25-6)
11. Michigan State (22-9)
12. Seton Hall (21-9)
4 seeds
13. Maryland (24-7)
14. Oregon (24-7)**
15. Louisville (24-7)
16. Wisconsin (21-10)**
5 seeds
17. Ohio State (21-10)
18. Butler (22-9)
19. Brigham Young (24-8)
20. Auburn (25-6)
6 seeds
21. Michigan (19-12)
22. Iowa (20-11)
23. Penn State (21-10)
24. Virginia (23-7)
7 seeds
25. Illinois (21-10)
26. Arizona (21-11)
27. Providence (19-12)
28. West Virginia (21-10)
8 seeds
29. Houston (23-8)
30. St. Mary's (26-8)
31. Louisiana State (21-10)
32. Colorado (21-11)
9 seeds
33. Rutgers (20-11)
34. Florida (19-12)
35. Southern California (22-9)
36. Oklahoma (19-12)
10 seeds
37. Marquette (18-12)
38. Texas Tech (18-13)
39. Utah State (26-8)*
40. Arizona State (20-11)
11 seeds
41. Indiana (20-12)
42. North Carolina State (20-12)
43. UCLA (19-12)
44. East Tennessee State (30-4)*
45. Cincinnati (20-10)**
12 seeds
46. Texas (19-12)
47. Richmond (24-7)
48. Stephen F. Austin (28-3)**
49. Yale (23-7)*
50. Liberty (30-4)*
13 seeds
51. Vermont (26-7)**
52. Akron (24-7)**
53. New Mexico State (25-6)**
54. North Texas (20-11)**
14 seeds
55. Belmont (26-7)*
56. Hofstra (26-8)*
57. Bradley (23-11)*
58. Eastern Washington (23-8)**
15 seeds
59. North Dakota State (25-8)*
60. California Irvine (21-11)**
61. Little Rock (21-10)**
62. Northern Kentucky (23-9)*
16 seeds
63. Winthrop (24-10)*
64. Siena (20-10)**
65. Boston University (21-13)*
66. Prairie View (19-13)**
67. Robert Morris (20-14)*
68. North Carolina Central (18-13)**
Last four byes: Marquette, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Indiana
Last four in: N.C. State, UCLA, Texas, Richmond
First four out: Xavier, Wichita State, Memphis, Stanford