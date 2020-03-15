ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's projected 68-team NCAA tournament seed list … before the tournament was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams that had already automatically qualified for the field are marked with an asterisk (*); teams with two asterisks (**) were regular-season champions of conferences whose tournaments were canceled.

1 seeds

1. Kansas (28-3)**

2. Gonzaga (31-2)*

3. Baylor (26-4)

4. Dayton (29-2)*

2 seeds

5. San Diego State (30-2)

6. Florida State (26-5)**

7. Creighton (24-7)**

8. Kentucky (25-6)**

3 seeds

9. Villanova (24-7)

10. Duke (25-6)

11. Michigan State (22-9)

12. Seton Hall (21-9)

4 seeds

13. Maryland (24-7)

14. Oregon (24-7)**

15. Louisville (24-7)

16. Wisconsin (21-10)**

5 seeds

17. Ohio State (21-10)

18. Butler (22-9)

19. Brigham Young (24-8)

20. Auburn (25-6)

6 seeds

21. Michigan (19-12)

22. Iowa (20-11)

23. Penn State (21-10)

24. Virginia (23-7)

7 seeds

25. Illinois (21-10)

26. Arizona (21-11)

27. Providence (19-12)

28. West Virginia (21-10)

8 seeds

29. Houston (23-8)

30. St. Mary's (26-8)

31. Louisiana State (21-10)

32. Colorado (21-11)

9 seeds

33. Rutgers (20-11)

34. Florida (19-12)

35. Southern California (22-9)

36. Oklahoma (19-12)

10 seeds

37. Marquette (18-12)

38. Texas Tech (18-13)

39. Utah State (26-8)*

40. Arizona State (20-11)

11 seeds

41. Indiana (20-12)

42. North Carolina State (20-12)

43. UCLA (19-12)

44. East Tennessee State (30-4)*

45. Cincinnati (20-10)**

12 seeds

46. Texas (19-12)

47. Richmond (24-7)

48. Stephen F. Austin (28-3)**

49. Yale (23-7)*

50. Liberty (30-4)*

13 seeds

51. Vermont (26-7)**

52. Akron (24-7)**

53. New Mexico State (25-6)**

54. North Texas (20-11)**

14 seeds

55. Belmont (26-7)*

56. Hofstra (26-8)*

57. Bradley (23-11)*

58. Eastern Washington (23-8)**

15 seeds

59. North Dakota State (25-8)*

60. California Irvine (21-11)**

61. Little Rock (21-10)**

62. Northern Kentucky (23-9)*

16 seeds

63. Winthrop (24-10)*

64. Siena (20-10)**

65. Boston University (21-13)*

66. Prairie View (19-13)**

67. Robert Morris (20-14)*

68. North Carolina Central (18-13)**

Last four byes: Marquette, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Indiana

Last four in: N.C. State, UCLA, Texas, Richmond

First four out: Xavier, Wichita State, Memphis, Stanford