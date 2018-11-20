RUNAWAY TRAIN

The national leaders in rushing yards per game:

Player, school Yards TDs Avg./G

1, Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 1,869 15 169.9

2. Darrell Henderson, Memphis 1,521 17 138.3

3. Nico Evans, Wyoming 1,183 7 131.4

4. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State 1,295 12 129.5

5. Zack Moss, Utah 1,092 11 121.3