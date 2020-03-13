An NCAA subcommittee has agreed to grant an extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes who had seasons canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, college hoops insider Jeff Goodman reported Friday.

The NCAA announced Thursday that it would cancel all remaining winter and spring sports championships. Safety of the athletes and teams were put at the forefront amid potential risks of spreading the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Goodman also reported that the NCAA's subcommittee would discuss the eligibility of winter sports athletes as well.

Prominent college basketball coaches across the country, including Michigan State's Tom Izzo and UConn's Geno Auriemma, have spoken publicly about wanting the NCAA to give seniors an extra year for missing out on the postseason.