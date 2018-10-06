WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.
The Defense Department says 23-year-old specialist James A. Slape from Morehead City, North Carolina, died Thursday as a result of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province. The incident is under investigation.
Slape was assigned to the 60th Troop Command of the North Carolina Army National Guard of Washington, North Carolina.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Sheriff: Man ambushed officers coming to question adult son
The decorated 74-year-old Vietnam War veteran accused of shooting seven South Carolina law enforcement officers had set an ambush for investigators coming to question his…
National
Intelligence officers, business owner accused of bid scheme
Two U.S. intelligence officers and a business owner have been indicted on charges of attempting to rig a government contract worth nearly $1.5 million.
Politics
Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
Republicans muster slim majority to move to final debate on Kavanaugh nomination; Minnesota Democrats oppose.
National
2 Republican senators, 2 divergent paths on Kavanaugh
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski turned against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh quietly, uttering a single word: "No."
National
Kavanaugh confirmation all but sure after long, bitter fight
After weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests, a pair of wavering senators declared Friday they will back Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation, all but guaranteeing the deeply riven Senate will elevate the conservative jurist to the nation's highest court on Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.