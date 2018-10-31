At a crucial moment in late night television, a new showrunner is taking over "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," a onetime ratings winner that lost its lead in total viewers soon after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017.

A 27-year veteran of NBC, Jim Bell has become the so-called executive in charge at "The Tonight Show" immediately, the network said.

Bell is taking over the program at a time when CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" is not only dominating the late night ratings, but is also cutting into Fallon's lead among a group of viewers prized by advertisers: adults between the ages of 18 and 49.

Fallon took over "The Tonight Show" from Jay Leno in 2014. His cheerful, enthusiastic style made him the leader in total viewers until the spring of 2017, when Colbert leapfrogged him in the Nielsen ratings.

By turning to Bell, a longtime executive producer of "Today" who also oversees the network's Olympics production, NBC is employing a strategy that had success at CBS.

Two years ago, CBS hired Chris Licht, the executive producer of "CBS This Morning," to take over Colbert's then struggling show. In the 2½ years since Licht started working with Colbert, the viewership for "The Late Show" has skyrocketed, while the number of people watching Fallon's program has dropped precipitously.

Jim Bell

In the new television season, which started in September, Colbert's show is averaging 3.6 million viewers, dwarfing the 2.4 million who tune in for "The Tonight Show." A saving grace for Fallon is that he has held onto a larger percentage of adult viewers under 50, the rating point that matters most to advertisers.

Even through his ratings struggles, Fallon has remained the most watched late night host among young adults. But his lead in that key demographic is slipping. The latest measure has "The Tonight Show" scoring just a 10th of a ratings point more than its CBS rival. That's the closest the margin has been since Colbert took over "The Late Show" from David Letterman in 2015.

Before the arrival of Bell, "The Tonight Show" was run by a triumvirate of producers: Mike DiCenzo, Katie Hockmeyer and Gerard Bradford. DiCenzo has announced that he's stepping down. Hockmeyer, who is to go on maternity leave soon, and Bradford are expected to stay on with different roles at the show.

Lorne Michaels, the creator and longtime executive producer of "Saturday Night Live," will keep his title of executive producer of "The Tonight Show." He is also the executive producer of the program that follows it on NBC, "Late Night With Seth Meyers."