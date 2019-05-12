NEW YORK — NBC's prime-time schedule for fall 2019:
Monday
8-10 p.m. — "The Voice"
10 p.m. — "Bluff City Law"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Voice"
9 p.m. — "This Is Us"
10 p.m. — "New Amsterdam"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "Chicago Med"
9 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"
10 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Superstore"
8:30 p.m. — "Perfect Harmony"
9 p.m. — "The Good Place"
9:30 p.m. — "Sunnyside"
10 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"
Friday
8 p.m. — "The Blacklist"
9-11 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"
Saturday
8-10 p.m. — "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"
10 p.m. — "Saturday Night Live" (reruns)
Sunday
7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"
8:20 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"
NBC's new schedule for fall TV season
NBC bets on comedy next year, 'This Is Us" for years to come
NBC didn't invoke its "must-see TV" 20th-century marketing slogan in announcing a renewed emphasis on sitcoms next season, but it could have.
50 trombones given out to honor slain Parkland student
Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honor of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting.
Kentucky Islamic leader charged in murder for hire plot
An Islamic leader and two others in Kentucky have been charged in a murder for hire plot.
Rapper Kodak Black arrested; Lil Wayne bows out of show
The Rolling Loud Music Festival celebrating global hip-hop artists in South Florida did not go so well for Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.