NBC's prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — "The Voice"
10 p.m. — "Manifest"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Voice"
9 p.m. — "This is Us"
10 p.m. — "New Amsterdam"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "Chicago Med"
9 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"
10 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Superstore"
8:30 p.m. — "The Good Place"
9 p.m. — "Will & Grace"
9:30 p.m. — "I Feel Bad"
10 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Blindspot"
9 p.m. — "Midnight, Texas"
10 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"
Saturday
8 p.m. — "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"
10 p.m. — "Saturday Night Live" encores
Sunday
7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"
8:20 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"
