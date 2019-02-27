• James Harden's streak of scoring 30 or more points ended Monday night when the Rockets defeated the Hawks 119-111 and Harden scored only 28 points.

Harden's streak ended at 32 games, the second-longest streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain, whose run lasted 65 games in the 1961-62 season. Harden had an opportunity to go for the record in the closing seconds, but he let the clock wind down instead of attempting a shot. Asked about Harden's decision to let the streak end, coach Mike D'Antoni said: "You guys probably would've killed him on Twitter, right?"

• It's been an active couple of weeks on the NBA's all-time assists list. Rockets guard Chris Paul (9,014 career assists) recently passed Gary Payton for eighth place on the list and likely will pass Isiah Thomas for seventh before the season is over. Meanwhile, LeBron James passed Andre Miller for 10th place, making James the only player to be top 10 in points and assists. Paul joked about the all-time assists leader John Stockton, who has 15,806. "I don't like saying never, but ain't nobody catching that," Paul said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

• Normally when coaches call timeout near the end of an already decided game, they want the crowd to cheer for their players. On Monday, the Clippers called a timeout late in their win over the Mavericks so the Staples Center could salute an opposing player — Dirk Nowitzki. Unlike Dwyane Wade, Nowitzki hasn't announced if he will be retiring after this season, but he said of Rivers' gesture: "It was sweet. I'm really appreciative."