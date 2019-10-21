Tuesday: NBA opening night

New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m. (TNT): The Raptors will raise their first league championship banner against the Pelicans, who will be without Zion Williamson (knee injury).

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT): LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. The Clippers’ Paul George is still recovering from two offseason shoulder surgeries and won’t play.

The Wolves’ week

Wednesday: at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. (FSN)

Friday: at Charlotte, 6 p.m. (FSN)

Sunday: vs. Miami, 6 p.m. (FSN)

Star Tribune season previews Tuesday (NBA) and Wednesday (Wolves)