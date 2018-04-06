The NBA's Two-Minute report from last night is out and it determined the officials' call that fouled Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns out with 1:46 left in last night's loss at Denver was correct.

It says about the play where Jamal Murray faked Towns on a shot:

"Murray (DEN) draws Towns (MIN) into the air towards him, and the contact to the body affects his jump shot attempt."

After the 100-96 loss that muddies the Wolves' playoff chances, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said, "I didn’t think it was a foul. I did not think it was a foul.”

Neither did Towns.

“I knew one of you guys would ask me,” Towns told reporters afterward. “I knew you guys would love to write about me getting fined by the NBA, but that isn’t going to happen today. We just have to watch the film, all of us.”

The Nuggets trailed the Wolves 93-92 at the time and then scored eight of the next 11 points and seemingly grabbed every rebound and loose ball after that with Towns out of the game.

Decide for yourself here with the NBA video.

The report also said Wolves forward Taj Gibson should have been called for a defensive three-second violation that wasn't called.

It determined, too, Gibson's three-point play with 30.2 seconds left that brought the Wolves within 98-96 was not a foul by Murray, but rather Murray was in a legal guarding position and Gibson created the contact.