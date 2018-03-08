PARKLAND, Fla. — The Florida school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting last month hosted two dignitaries Wednesday: Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

DeVos told reporters that arming some teachers should be considered an option but not a requirement. As a model, she cited a program in Florida's Polk County where teachers or other employees at two private universities have trained with the sheriff's office so they can carry concealed weapons on campus.

DeVos said she spoke with students who lit up when talking about the therapy dogs brought to campus. Carly Novell, editor of the school's newspaper, said DeVos had little interaction with students and teachers during her hourlong visit.

"Most people were either angry that she was here or annoyed," Novell said.

Wade arrived during lunchtime and went straight to the cafeteria, where Novell said the 12-time NBA All-Star posed for photos and talked with students.

"He talked about change and what needed to happen, which is kind of funny to me — a government official did absolutely nothing, and a professional basketball player talked to us and was real with us," the 17-year-old senior said.