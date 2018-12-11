NEW YORK — Quarter-by-quarter pricing has launched on NBA League Pass, allowing fans to purchase games at reduced costs after each period.
Single games are $6.99, and that price drops to $4.99 after the first quarter, $2.99 after the first half and $1.99 at the end of the third quarter.
The pricing options were announced Monday by the NBA and Turner Sports and went into effect with that night's games. Plans to enable fans to purchase 10 minutes of real-time game access will be announced at a later date.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
If you're planning a flight longer than eight hours, Delta Air Lines says you can't bring an emotional-support animal with you.
National
What's happening with the Trump-Russia investigation
President Donald Trump is facing escalating criminal investigations in Washington and New York that are examining not only whether his campaign coordinated with the Kremlin but also whether he illegally bought the silence of two women who say they had sex with him.
Movies
Star Tribune film critic resigns after ethics breach
We recently discovered that over the past decade, Star Tribune movie critic Colin Covert has written some film reviews using the same unique language of…
Movies
Man who claimed Howard Hughes inheritance dies in Nevada
Melvin Dummar died never seeing the $156 million that he argued for decades that eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes unexpectedly bequeathed to him for rescuing him on a desert road and driving him nearly three hours to Las Vegas in 1967.
Movies
Shameik Moore slings webs as 1st biracial Spider-Man in film
A journal entry penned when Shameik Moore was a teenager laid out one of his dreams — to play Spider-Man on the big screen. That dream is now partially realized with Moore serving as the voice of the webslinger in the new animated film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.