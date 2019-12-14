Cleveland Cavaliers (6-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers face the top team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are 7-0 in division play. Milwaukee has a 13-0 record against teams under .500.

The Cavaliers are 2-4 in division matchups. Cleveland is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 119-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points, and Darius Garland led Cleveland with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.1 points per game and averaging 13.1 rebounds for the Bucks. Wesley Matthews is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 10.8 rebounds and averages 16.4 points. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 2.9 assists and scored 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 102 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 50.4 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 123.1 points, 51.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 40.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Dragan Bender: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (shin), Kyle Korver: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: None listed.