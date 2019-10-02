Oct. 18 — Preseason ends.
Oct. 21 — Rosters set for opening night (5 p.m. EDT).
Oct. 22 — Regular season opens.
Jan. 5, 2020 — 10-day contracts can be signed.
Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.
Feb. 6 — Trade deadline (3 p.m. EST)
Feb. 14-16 — All-Star weekend, Chicago.
April 15 — Regular season ends.
April 18 — Playoffs begin.
May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago.
May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago.
June 4 — NBA Finals begin.
June 25 — NBA draft.
