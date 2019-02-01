ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS
The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, both elected as All-Star Game starters, will serve as team captains for the Feb. 17 contest in Charlotte, N.C. (7 p.m., TNT). The captains will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool and then all 14 players from the reserve pool, selecting without regard to conference affiliations or positions. The team rosters will be revealed next Thursday.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
STARTERS
LeBron James, F, L.A. Lakers*
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State
Kevin Durant, F, Golden State
Paul George, F, Oklahoma City
James Harden, G, Houston
RESERVES
Russell Westbrook, G, Okla. City
Anthony Davis, F-C, New Orleans**
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver
Damian Lillard, G, Portland
Klay Thompson, G, Golden State
LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Wolves
EASTERN CONFERENCE
STARTERS
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milw.*
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia
Kyrie Irving, G, Boston
Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto
Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte
RESERVES
Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana**
Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto
Blake Griffin, F, Detroit
Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee
Ben Simmons, G-F, Philadelphia
Bradley Beal, G, Washington
Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando
*-team captain **-injured, will not play
