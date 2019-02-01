ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, both elected as All-Star Game starters, will serve as team captains for the Feb. 17 contest in Charlotte, N.C. (7 p.m., TNT). The captains will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool and then all 14 players from the reserve pool, selecting without regard to conference affiliations or positions. The team rosters will be revealed next Thursday.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

STARTERS

LeBron James, F, L.A. Lakers*

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State

Kevin Durant, F, Golden State

Paul George, F, Oklahoma City

James Harden, G, Houston

RESERVES

Russell Westbrook, G, Okla. City

Anthony Davis, F-C, New Orleans**

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver

Damian Lillard, G, Portland

Klay Thompson, G, Golden State

LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Wolves

EASTERN CONFERENCE

STARTERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milw.*

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving, G, Boston

Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto

Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte

RESERVES

Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana**

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto

Blake Griffin, F, Detroit

Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee

Ben Simmons, G-F, Philadelphia

Bradley Beal, G, Washington

Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando

*-team captain **-injured, will not play