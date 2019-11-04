BOSTON — The NBA has agreed to a multiyear deal making DraftKings an official sports betting operator.
The Boston-based company joins a half-dozen others, including MGM and longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel, with deals that allow them the rights to official betting data and NBA logos.
Professional sports leagues have long banned any connection to gambling. But in the past few years they have embraced it and sought to profit from both daily fantasy sports and outright gambling on games. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a law that in effect prohibited sports gambling in most states.
The league says it will work with DraftKings to protect the integrity of NBA games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Sick shot: Dazzling shootout goal gets extra point for U vs. No. 1 Badgers
Amy Potomak skated in and slid the puck between her skates and behind her before beating Wisconsin's goalie in a shootout. Watch the goal here.
Vikings
Browns release player after disturbing social media rant
Jermaine Whitehead's disturbing social media rant cost him his job.
Vikings
Rodgers rips Packers' road focus after blowout loss to Chargers
There's a saying around the NBA about visiting teams that play terribly at Staples Center after spending the previous evening out enjoying Hollywood's innumerable pleasures for young millionaires.
Wolves
NBA adds DraftKings as official sports betting operator
The NBA has agreed to a multiyear deal making DraftKings an official sports betting operator.
Gophers
Minnesotans who stand out elsewhere in college basketball
Here's a potential team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country.