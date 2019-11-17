What does a small, icy world roughly 4 billion miles from Earth have to do with the Nazis?

That's the question NASA was wrestling with before it announced last week that a space object formerly known by the nickname Ultima Thule would now officially be named Arrokoth, a Native American word meaning "sky."

Ultima Thule (a Latin term meaning "a place beyond the known world") was the informal name NASA used for a small, snowman-shaped object in the Kuiper Belt, a desolate region of deep space.

In classical antiquity, the term was used to denote distant and unknown lands, in particular ones that were cold, like the Nordic countries. That Northern European connection drew the attention of the Nazis.

"Thule was one of the names they gave to what they believed was the ancient Aryan homeland, a prehistoric Aryan utopia that collapsed because of racial miscegenation or a flood or what have you," said Eric Kurlander, a professor of history at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.

The name is also used by the Thule Society, a racist occult group formed in 1918. The society gave birth in 1919 to the German Workers' Party, which Adolf Hitler used as the precursor to the Nazi Party.

"This isn't just some obscure element among hundreds of others in the Nazi cosmology," Kurlander said. "They named a tank division after Thule in World War II."

The connection between the space rock's informal name and Nazi history was first reported when Mark Showalter, a scientist involved in the naming process, told Newsweek that the name was suggested by about 40 people online.

The New Horizons team learned about the term's Nazi connotation during the naming process but decided to move ahead with it anyway, he said.

"The primary association of Thule and Ultima Thule are with travel and exotic places and cold places — it's associated with travel gear, it's associated often with distant places in Greenland," Showalter said.

Why was the space object renamed?

The idea of the unknown is built into the name Ultima Thule, so it was always intended to be temporary. Now that scientists have become acquainted with the little world, they wanted to give it a name that celebrated its distance from the Earth, as well as the sheer feat of having gotten close enough to study it, they said.

The new name was proposed to the International Astronomical Union and Minor Planet Center and announced Nov. 12 at a ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.