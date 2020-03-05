– Unlike some of his teammates, Timberwolves center Naz Reid had some experience tangling with Zion Williamson on the AAU circuit before both went to college — Reid to LSU, Williamson to Duke.

“Zion is a great player,” Reid said. “He’s one of my friends. We’ve gone at it 100 times and I mean, he does what he does best, and it’s not many people in this league that can stop him. I attempted to, and he did what he did.”

What he did was score 25 points in Tuesday’s Wolves victory over the Pelicans, but the undrafted Reid held his own, scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, earning the praise of teammates and coaches along the way.It hasn’t always been easy for Reid since he took over in the starting lineup for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist fracture), but Tuesday was a sign of growth for Reid, and his teammates and coach when out of their way to make sure he knew it.

“I thought Naz was really good,” coach Ryan Saunders said. “I thought Zion was really good, too. A lot of the possessions were good defense, better offense in a lot of ways. But I was really proud with how Naz battled. Naz is going to be a force in this league. I’m a huge Naz Reid fan. His approach has been incredible with us. We’re really happy.”

Added guard Jordan McLaughlin: “Naz did really great. He did a lot of great things going against Zion. Played him tough. Made it tough on him and we tried to help his back as much as we could.”

Guard D’Angelo Russell said Reid was the key to the Wolves’ zone defense, which they played late and help seal the victory.

“I thought Naz was wide. He was big in that zone. He was in the middle. He made plays. Deflections. He boxed out. He competed in man and then when we switched zone. He still found a way to compete.”

Reid was trying not to dwell too much on his numbers, which included his first career double, but his satisfaction with his night shone through.

“No one is perfect. You’re going to mess up,” Reid said. “It’s life and just go out there and do what you do best. That’s what I did.”

Saunders said he was hopeful that even just one performance can boost Reid’s performance going forward.

“You like to think a game like that can help a guy’s confidence, especially a rookie and somebody in Naz who we value,” Saunders said.

Zach still out

Sentimental Wolves fans didn’t get a chance to see former guard Zach LaVine, who missed the game because of a quad injury.

“I played through more painful things already this year, it’s just that I don’t think they were as severe,” LaVine told reporters in Chicago on Tuesday. “Once I got the MRI back — you know, if that would’ve came back clean, if it was just like you know you have discomfort I probably would’ve played through it.”

Another former Wolves guard, Kris Dunn, has been ruled out the rest of the season because of an MCL injury.