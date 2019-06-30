SAN DIEGO — No matter the outcome, the murder trial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher accused of killing a wounded Islamic State captive and shooting civilians in Iraq in 2017 has provided a rare view into the insular Navy SEAL community and likely will have a long-term impact on one of the military's most secretive and revered forces.

Closing arguments are expected on Monday.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Nearly a dozen Alpha platoon members of SEAL Team 7 testified during the court-martial at Naval Base San Diego. Many were granted immunity, including a Navy SEAL who stunned the court when he testified that he killed the militant after Gallagher stabbed him by plugging his breathing tube.