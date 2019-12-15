By the time Harvey Milk's supervisors in the U.S. Navy officially questioned him about his sexuality, he had graduated from officer school and served as a diving officer on a submarine rescue ship during the Korean War.

Then his supervisors caught him in a park popular with gay men, his nephew said. The sighting raised questions about Milk's sexual orientation in an era when the military banned gay, lesbian and bisexual service members. He was forced to resign.

In a move that signaled an about-face on the issue of gay rights, the Navy on Friday in San Diego began to construct the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet oiler that will provide fuel to ships and aircraft. The Navy announced in 2016 that Milk's name would appear on a ship, along with other civil rights leaders, including abolitionist Sojourner Truth and suffragist Lucy Stone.

Milk studied math and history at New York State College for Teachers, which is now the State University of New York, before he enlisted and started Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I.

Life after the Navy took Milk to New York, where he worked as a teacher, a stock analyst and a production associate for Broadway musicals. Milk moved to San Francisco in 1972 and opened a camera shop in the Castro District, known for its gay community.

Milk became a powerful activist. He founded the Castro Village Association for LGBTQ-led businesses, sat on San Francisco's Board of Permit Appeals and in 1978 was sworn in as a city-county supervisor.

Milk

Gay rights activist

Milk was a fervent supporter of gay rights. He joined others in opposing Proposition 6, a California ballot initiative to mandate firing gay teachers from public schools. The bill was defeated.

People regularly made death threats at Milk, who created several iterations of his will in case he were to be assassinated. "If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door," he said in one version.

Milk's prediction became reality on Nov. 27, 1978, when former Supervisor Dan White killed Mayor George Moscone and shot Milk several times, killing him. Moscone had decided days earlier not to reappoint White to the board.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed a policy of "don't ask, don't tell," which banned harassment of "closeted" service members but still banned openly LGBTQ people from the armed forces. President Barack Obama repealed the policy in 2011.

In 2012, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors urged the secretary of the Navy to name a ship after Milk, one of the nation's first openly gay elected officials. The answer to their request would come four years later.

"When Harvey Milk served in the military, he couldn't tell anyone who he truly was," Scott Wiener, then a San Francisco supervisor, wrote in 2016 when the Navy announced the ship's name. "Now our country is telling the men and women who serve, and the entire world, that we honor and support people for who they are."