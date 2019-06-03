The temporary shelter for homeless encampment residents in Minneapolis is slated to close Monday afternoon, but some individuals who live there are still waiting for permanent housing.

Just hours before the Navigation Center’s planned 4 p.m. closure, people were gathered outside of the gate off Cedar Avenue S. Trash was strewn along the fence and people were sitting on the sidewalk or under the shade of trees.

Some could be seen piercing their skin with needles. Caseworkers from Simpson Housing drove in for the day and other case managers were helping take people and their belongings to their next location. Officials say that anyone who has not found permanent housing before the center closes will be taken to a homeless shelter or temporary housing.

Some residents of the Navigation Center said they have previously been offered housing, but turned it down because they didn’t want to live in a communal environment. As of Friday, 30 people were still living at the Navigation Center.

Since opening in December, the center has accepted 176 people from the homeless encampment along Franklin and Hiawatha avenues. Minneapolis city officials approved $1.5 million initially to coordinate with nonprofit organizations and Red Lake Nation to move people to three heated tents on a property owned by the tribe. The city had spent $3.2 million as of April.

City officials revealed at a public meeting in April that half the people who left the center had found permanent housing but the rest ended up in jail, back on the streets or no one knows where they are. Two people at the center have died from overdoses.

City officials, along with Simpson Housing and other partners, are holding a news conference Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in St. Paul to talk about the center.

