GREAT LAKES, Ill — Naval Station Great Lakes in northeast Illinois went on lockdown Friday morning after a vehicle passed through an entry without the driver showing credentials, a base spokesman said.
The vehicle went in at 7:09 a.m. Friday and the base will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located, Public Affairs spokesman John Sheppard said. He said he could not provide further information.
A Facebook posting for the base says, "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED."
The base is located on Lake Michigan about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago.
