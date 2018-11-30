ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has pleaded guilty to using and distributing illegal drugs.

The academy announced Friday that Zachary Williams pleaded guilty at a general court-martial.

Williams, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, has been sentenced to 13 months confinement and dismissal from the Navy. He pleaded guilty at the Washington Navy Yard on Thursday.

The charges were based on an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that began in November 2017. Some of the charges related to Williams' arrest by the Dover, Delaware, Police Department for selling and possessing controlled substances at a music festival in June.

As a result of the investigation, six midshipmen were kicked out of the academy for using illegal substances, and five were disciplined for other policy violations.