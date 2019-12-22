The Santa Claus you see on Christmas sweaters lately is not the jolly old elf with a sack full of toys. He's kind of a dirtbag, to be honest, and he's probably saying something like, "I do it for the ho's," or "I have a big package for you."

His companions aren't much better. His reindeer? Their antlers are featured on a sweater that reads "Horny." The elves are throwing money at a stripper who is dancing on the North Pole.

If the newest wave of holiday sweaters has anything to say about the Christmas spirit, it's that the holidays are a kegger, and Mrs. Claus should probably consult a divorce attorney. Hanukkah is not exempt, with its "We Last Eight Days" and "Gelt Digger" designs.

Ugly holiday sweaters are not what they used to be. When the trend kicked off in the early aughts, it was a chance to browse the racks at thrift stores for over-the-top, ill-fitting kitschy knits of teddy bears and nutcrackers. But these days, people want to push the envelope.

"I feel like certain brands are trying to go for the edgiest, dirtiest, bro-iest dude they can find," said Amanda Neville, an ugly-sweater designer for the wholesale company Fashion Avenue.

She's designed some of those kinds of sweaters, too. In a previous job, she conjured up puking reindeer and naked Mrs. Clauses. While not proud of the designs, she said she made them to keep up with trends.

In her current company, which produces branded sweaters for companies including T.J. Maxx, Target and Walmart, as well as its own brand, Blizzard Bay, the sweaters are cheeky, but less sexual. She's made sweaters featuring, separately, the drag performer Divine, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Il, and a break-dancing Jesus — "probably the one that's going to get me a good table in hell," she said.

An innocuous start

The ugly sweater trend began earnestly, when they were just called Christmas sweaters and not yet considered ugly. They were the kind of outfit a certain kind of person (your elementary school teacher, your aunt who tries too hard) would wear. It was all innocent and pure. In those days, no one would have dreamed of wearing a sweater that featured one reindeer mounting another.

There are hundreds of retailers that stock ugly sweaters now, with varying degrees of raunchiness. Big box retailers mostly sell the PG-rated ones, though Walmart Canada recently issued an apology for a sweater that said "Let it snow" with a depiction of Santa doing lines of cocaine.

"I think ours tend to be a little more on the playful side," said Nick McPherson, a designer for Tipsy Elves. "We definitely are very mindful not to cross a certain line. We'll never use cuss words on a sweater."

Online search advertising, which can make or break a sweater company's business, plays a large part in this race to the bottom, said Jeff Benzenberg, the director of e-commerce marketing for ERetailing.com, which makes customizable sweaters.

"The edgier, the more controversial it is, the more attention it brings, so the higher it ranks everywhere," he said. "Controversial things aren't always the best for society, but that's the cycle."

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a year-round endeavor for the companies that make them. Companies are already working on designs for next year, which will be sent to factories in the spring. The ugly sweater industrial complex is growing every year. Tipsy Elves has done more than $125 million in sales since its founding in 2011. Fashion Avenue estimates it sells about 6 million holiday sweaters a year.

New designs, new sales

The companies are doing well, in part, because of a culture that encourages ugly-sweater aficionados to purchase a new sweater with the latest designs every year.

The more companies jump into the ugly sweater game, the more they take cues from their autumnal cousin, the sexy Halloween costume, a retail category that plumbs the depths of absurdity and taste. And they've followed a similar creative trajectory — starting out childlike, sweet and wholesome, transitioning into an object of mockery, and finally, a commercial product that is in on its own meta-joke.

Christmas is kind of like St. Patrick's Day, too, because for a certain demographic, ugly sweater parties and events such as SantaCon are a chance to get totally hammered. Some sweaters even function as drinking games, with adhesive balls you can throw at a target emblazoned on a person's torso, which reads "You Miss, You Drink."

An especially popular seller this year has been a sweatshirt from Funnyshirts.org that says "Epstein didn't kill himself," a popular meme about the suspicion surrounding financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, surrounded by faux-cross-stitched nooses.

"It's more about the conspiracy than about Epstein himself," said Benzenberg, who notes the sweater is the second-best seller for the ERetailing-owned company. There are other products with the same design, "some ornaments, and, I'm a little ashamed to say, a onesie for a baby," he said.

As for the bro-iest sweaters, maybe they're just another way of telling who is naughty and who is nice.

"I feel like that kind of sweater is very useful to know who to watch your drink around at the bar," said designer Neville.