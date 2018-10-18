LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World says it's going to build a new nature-themed resort.
The Florida-based theme park resort said Thursday that the as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022. It will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney's timeshare program.
The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World.
The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
2nd guilty plea about autistic relative held captive
A New Orleans-area man has admitted keeping an autistic relative captive in a tent, a shed and a cage installed for animals in the back yard of the trailer home he shared with his mother, stepfather and stepsister. Jody Lambert of Amite also admitted shoving the woman to the ground, regularly insulting and threatening her, and knowing about other physical and emotional abuse.
Variety
All Illinois Catholic dioceses targeted in sex abuse lawsuit
Three men and one woman who say they were sexually abused by priests decades ago filed a lawsuit Thursday against every diocese in Illinois for an alleged ongoing scheme to cover up sexual assault by priests.
Variety
Latest: Water park 'respects' verdict in waterslide death
The Latest on the trial of two maintenance workers charged with misleading investigators after a 10-year-old boy was killed on a waterslide at a Kansas water park (all times local):
Variety
What's next for Paul Allen's big investments? It's not clear
Prior to his death on Monday, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen invested large sums in technology ventures, research projects and philanthropy, some of it eclectic and highly speculative. What happens to those commitments now?
Variety
2 workers acquitted in Kansas boy's waterslide death
Two Kansas water park workers were acquitted Thursday of impeding an investigation into the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy who was decapitated while on a ride that had been billed as the world's tallest waterslide.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.