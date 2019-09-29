The aurora borealis could be seen just past midnight on Saturday over Wolf Lake in Minnesota’s Cloquet Valley State Forest. The Kp index, which measures geomagnetic activity, was high in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 28, which meant the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, was visible in northern Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Election security officials look to Minnesota National Guard for help
Looking to 2020, state wants to collaborate with cyber protection team
East Metro
Developers, north metro cities partner to breathe new life into County Road 10
Housing, grocery store and other changes transform County Road 10 corridor.
West Metro
Hennepin County seeks ways to reach hard-to-count communities for census
Months before the 2020 census kicks off in April, Hennepin County is working ahead to ensure hard-to-count areas and communities are tallied and to sweep…
Duluth
Aurora lights up northern Minnesota
The aurora borealis could be seen just past midnight on Saturday over Wolf Lake in Minnesota’s Cloquet Valley State Forest. The Kp index, which measures…
South Metro
18th DWI means 20 months in prison for driver who was high at time of serious Dakota Co. crash
License was revoked when he injured Rochester pair.