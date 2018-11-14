NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — A natural gas explosion has injured two workers at a truck service shop in North Mankato.
The explosion happened just before noon Wednesday at Allstate Peterbilt. North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson says employees were working on a garbage truck when the vehicle began leaking compressed natural gas into the shop.
Employees were evacuating the building when the natural gas ignited, causing the explosion.
A 59-year-old Ellendale man was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with first- and second-degree burns. A 41-year-old Gibbon man injured his hand and was treated at the scene.
The Mankato Free Press reports authorities closed a nearby road. The explosion is under investigation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.