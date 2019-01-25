BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia shows no sign of respecting a major Cold War-era missile treaty, less than a week before the United States is expected to start pulling out of the pact.
Speaking after NATO-Russia talks in Brussels, Stoltenberg said Friday that "the treaty is now in jeopardy and unfortunately we have not seen any signs of (a) breakthrough."
The 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union bans production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,400 miles).
The U.S. says that if Russia does not return to compliance, it will start the six-month process of leaving the pact from Feb. 2.
Moscow denies that it is violating the treaty.
