BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his counterparts from the military alliance at a summit in London in December.
Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the leaders will "address the security challenges we face now and in the future, and to ensure that NATO continues to adapt in order to keep its population of almost one billion people safe."
He thanked the British government for hosting the meeting, which falls during NATO's 70th anniversary year. No exact date was given.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Amnesty calls for halt to arms sales to Saudi-led coalition
An international rights group urged Western governments on Wednesday to stop supplying weapons to parties to the conflict in Yemen after reports that they were ending up in the hands of extremist groups.
World
Romanian police detain Italian who performed plastic surgery
Romanian police have detained an Italian citizen who allegedly posed as a plastic surgeon in clinics around Bucharest.
World
Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution
The halls of the former prison in the heart of Iran's capital now are hushed, befitting the sounds of the museum that it has become. Wax mannequins silently portray the horrific acts of torture that once were carried out within its walls.
World
Turkey slams France over decision to mark Armenian genocide
Turkey is strongly condemning French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to mark April 24 as a day of "commemoration of the Armenian genocide" in reference to the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire a century ago.
World
EU rejects merger deal to create regional rail giant
European Union authorities on Wednesday rejected a massive rail merger deal between France's Alstom and Germany's Siemens in what the two nations had hoped would have created a global competitor to stand up to China.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.