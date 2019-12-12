– They have arrived at these global climate talks from such places as coastal Africa, the Caribbean and tiny atolls in the Pacific — parts of the world wrestling with droughts, cyclones and ever-rising seas.

One participant from the low-lying Pacific Island nation of Kiribati said the beach she went to just three years ago “no longer exists.” Without a drastic decrease in global emissions, she said, her nation will be “erased from this planet.”

“I refuse to leave the only place I call home,” Tabita Kaitamakin Awira Awerika, 21, said through tears said at an event this week, before directly addressing the developed countries whose emissions are driving the crisis.

“Do not turn a blind eye,” she said, adding that the globe’s largest emitters “must know that they are destroying the very world we live in.”

The United Nations’ climate negotiations, an annual gathering of leaders from more than 190 countries, has gained a reputation as slow-moving, insufficient and devoid of the necessary urgency. But as the effects of climate change deepen, negotiators from the most vulnerable corners of the world are making their frustration clear, arguing that their very existence depends on the kind of meaningful action that big countries have so far avoided.

The divide between developed and developing countries, a simmering reality for decades, came into acute focus this week. Officials from some smaller countries had to deal with climate crises — flooding and evacuations in the Marshall Islands; a devastating hurricane in the Bahamas — just before traveling to the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the United States recently confirmed it would leave the Paris climate agreement, and other major emitters have shown little appetite to make the bold promises that scientists say are critical.

The sense of emergency among smaller countries has injected raw emotion into showdowns over how the world can avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change — and how it can help those already dealing with them.

“The window of opportunity is rapidly closing,” said Carlos Fuller, the lead negotiator for a group of 44 small islands and low-lying coastal states that work as a bloc at these talks. “This is only going to get worse and worse.”