PARIS — Nations are expressing solidarity with France after the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral and offering help for the recovery.

Monday's fire collapsed the spire and burned through the roof of the 12th-century landmark, sparking outpourings of grief. President Donald Trump called the cathedral "one of the great treasures of the world," and the Vatican said Pope Francis felt "shock and sadness."

The French president has said he would seek help from the "greatest talents" in the world to rebuild Notre Dame.

Japan's government said it would consider sending support to the French government. "Its damage is a loss to the world and our hearts ache," said Yoshihide Suga, the chief cabinet secretary.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for the world to come together to rebuild the Paris landmark.