MIAMI — Brian Dozier hit a go-ahead RBI single during Washington's six-run 10th inning, and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 Saturday night.

Dozier's single to left off Miami reliever Jose Urena (4-10) scored Ryan Zimmerman from third. Zimmerman had led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a single by Victor Robles.

The Nationals are atop the NL wild-card race, one game ahead of Milwaukee, which has a three-game lead for the second wild card.

Washington got a pinch-hit, bases-clearing double from Kurt Suzuki in the 10th inning. Adam Eaton had an RBI single and Juan Soto walked with the bases loaded.

Wander Suero (6-8) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win and Tanner Rainey got the final three outs.

Nationals' starter Stephen Strasburg was lifted with a 2-0 lead after seven innings and 109 pitches. Strasburg allowed three hits, struck out six, walked three and hit a batter.

Washington squandered a 4-0 lead as the Marlins scored four runs in the eighth off reliever Fernando Rodney.

Austin Dean's bases-loaded double against Rodney tied it. Rodney also allowed an RBI double to Starlin Castro, walked Isan Diaz and gave up a single to Harold Ramirez that loaded the bases.

Washington increased its advantage in the eighth on Robles' run-scoring single and a fielders' choice by Gomes that scored Zimmerman from third.

The Nationals took an early lead on a run-scoring single by Strasburg in the second. Strasburg drove in Gomes, who had reached on a two-out double.

Cabrera increased Washington's lead with an RBI single in the fifth.

Miami's Jordan Yamamoto, making his first start since Aug. 24, was lifted after a one-out walk to Anthony Rendon in the fifth. Yamamoto allowed two runs, six hits, struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Nationals: C Kurt Suzuki (right elbow inflammation) had a throwing session Friday and hopes to return to play the position before the end of the season. Suzuki has been sidelined since Sept. 8. "It's kind of a day by day thing, seeing how I recover from the throwing," Suzuki said. "Right now, it's going as planned."

UP NEXT:

Nationals: RHP Austin Voth (1-1, 3.58) will make his first career start against Miami in the series finale Sunday.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.94) is 0-3 with a 7.17 ERA in his five starts since returning from the injured list Aug. 26.