BALTIMORE — Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer to back a sharp pitching performance by Gio Gonzalez, and the surging Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 Monday.

Gonzalez (6-2) allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings to end a six-game losing streak against Baltimore. The left-hander won his first start against the Orioles in 2009 before coming up empty in his next nine outings.

Shawn Kelley got four outs to complete the fifth shutout against the Orioles this season.

Matt Adams and Michael Taylor both had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who have won four straight and 13 of 18.

Though NL home run leader Bryce Harper went hitless, his leaping catch against the right-field wall in the fifth inning robbed Andrew Susac of a potential extra-base hit.

Making his ninth start with Baltimore since signing as a free agent in March, Alex Cobb (1-7) was undone by a horrific, 42-pitch third inning that featured Rendon's sixth home run.

That was enough to lift the Nationals over their neighboring rivals in an interleague series that began in 2005 and now stands at 38-27 in favor of Baltimore. The game drew 36,139 fans, many of them wearing Washington red.

Cobb gave up three runs and five hits over seven innings in his first career start against the Nationals.

After getting two outs to open the third, Cobb surrendered a single to Trea Turner and walked Harper before Rendon hit a drive into the left-field seats.

Rendon doubled in the eighth to start a three-run uprising against Richard Bleier that featured RBI singles by Adams, Taylor and Wilmer Difo.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (offseason knee surgery) had a homer and six RBIs in his second rehab game with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. He was held out of the starting lineup Monday. ... 1B Ryan Zimmerman (right oblique strain) hit on the field Monday and "is coming along really well," manager Dave Martinez said. . OF Brian Goodwin (left wrist) played seven innings with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. He did not start Monday.

Orioles: DH Mark Trumbo (knee) returned to the lineup after missing five games. ... LHP Zach Britton (Achilles) remains on course to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. "You can see it in his face, he's excited about going out," manager Buck Showalter said.

GOING DOWN

Trey Mancini was dropped from leadoff to sixth in lineup following a 5-for-34 skid that dropped his batting average 19 points to .240. "He's been one of our most consistent guys and will be again," Showalter said. Not on this day, however: Mancini went 0 for 4 and hit into two double plays.

SPECIAL HOLIDAY

Memorial Day carries a special significance to Showalter, whose father and uncles fought in World War II. "It's just something you did," the manager said of his family's commitment. "The country needs you to do it and you did it."

UP NEXT

Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson, who pitched for the Orioles last summer, faces his former team Tuesday night. He's 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA in seven starts with Washington.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-6, 4.45 ERA) seeks a sufficient encore after going the distance in a 14-strikeout performance against the White Sox on Thursday.