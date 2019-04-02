The National Women’s Hockey League announced Tuesday it will add teams in Montreal and Toronto — and perhaps in more cities — for next season. League officials also said the NHL has agreed to become one of the NWHL’s biggest financial sponsors.

The announcements came two days after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League revealed it will cease operating on May 1. NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan said it is unclear whether her league will simply absorb the existing CWHL franchises in Montreal and Toronto or create new ones. She said last month that the five-team NWHL already was considering expanding during the offseason, and talks are continuing to add more teams, possibly including another in the Midwest.

The Minnesota Whitecaps joined the NWHL last May as its first expansion team and won the league championship last month.

Rylan declined to disclose details of the NHL’s financial commitment to the NWHL, which NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made during meetings with Rylan in the past two days.

The NWHL said it also plans to expand its regular-season schedule next season from 16 games to 24 games.

The Whitecaps led the league in attendance at 1,200 per game. Average attendance for 46 games in the NWHL was 954.